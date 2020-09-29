MATTOON — Janet Lee Rich, age 85 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 4:20 a.m., Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign-Urbana, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL; Pastor Brad Brown will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery.

Janet was born on November 5, 1934 in Mattoon, IL to Vernon Augusta and Gladys Vesta (Cross) Branson. She married Rayburn "Ray" Lee Rich on September 2, 1956; he preceded her in death on February 17, 2016. She is survived by two loving daughters, Kim R. Welton and husband Mark, Sandy D. Lucier and husband Mike; three grandchildren, Tyler Lucier and wife Heidi, Alexa Lucier, Macey Welton; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Bryson Lucier; and one brother, Jim Branson, all of Mattoon, IL. She is preceded in death by three brothers, Keith, Bob, and Bud Branson; and one sister, Dalene Irwin.