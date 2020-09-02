× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Janet McAlister Clark, age 76, of Mattoon passed away at 9:58 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Janet was born on June 24, 1944 in Effingham, Illinois the daughter of Virgil C. and Velma E. (Matlock) Weaver. She married Jacob "Jack" W. Hines and later Bernard "Bernie" McAlister. Both preceded her in death. She later married her darling husband, Reverend Robert C. Clark on June 26, 2010. He survives.Other survivors include her two loving daughters, Julie (Steve) Runyon and Jill (Jason) Callahan; numerous foster children and all those who called her "mom"; grandchildren, Emilie Ann Weaver, Faith Haugh, Jacob Callahan and Gunner Runyon; and sister, Joye Heal. In addition to Jack and Bernie, Janet was preceded in death by her parents and one infant brother, "Jackie."