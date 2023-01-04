Feb. 25, 1934 - Jan. 3, 2023

CHARLESTON — Janet P. Lang, 88, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at SBLHC.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home with Pastor Jared von Kamp officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery, rural Charleston. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ First Church, the Charleston Food Pantry, or the Coles County Animal Shelter.

Janet was born February 25, 1934, in Flat Rock, IL, daughter of Paul and Frances (Hanover) Kent. She married James W. "Bill" Lang in 1953, in Lawrence County, IL. He passed away March 29, 1995.

She is survived by two sons: Kent Lang of Bourbonnais, IL, and Richard "Ric" Lang and wife, Marty of Charleston. Three grandchildren: Cory Lang of Houston, TX, Matt Lang and wife, Madison of San Diego, CA, and Rikki Lang and Dylan Burnett of Charleston. One brother, Richard Kent and wife, Carolyn of Palestine, IL; and one sister, Helen Justison of Chatham, IL. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and daughter-in-law, Carol Lang.

Janet retired from Brown Shoe Company. She was a member of Christ First Church and the Mattoon Rebekah Lodge. Janet always found time to spend with her church buddies and baking cookies for people, but her favorite pastime was spending time with and talking about her grandchildren.