MATTOON — Janice Ellen Brand, age 99, of Mattoon, IL, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.
A funeral Mass in her honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938. A committal service will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.
To view the full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.