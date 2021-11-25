 Skip to main content
Janice Ellen Brand

MATTOON — Janice Ellen Brand, age 99, of Mattoon, IL, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral Mass in her honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938. A committal service will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.

To view the full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.

