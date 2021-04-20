ALLENVILLE — Janice Marie Miller, age 80, of Allenville passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the funeral home.
Janice was born on October 18, 1940 in Mattoon the daughter of Gus Ivan and Olive Pauline (Myers) Abbott. She married Larry H. Miller on June 4, 1962. He survives.
Other survivors include her daughters: Connie (Robert) Gooch and Cathy (Bo) Barton; grandchildren: Nick (Rachel) Manuel, Stefanie (Gentry) Bennett and Zoe Barton; great-grandchildren: Malia, Aiden and Drew Manuel, Jayden, Rylan and Laynee Bennett; brothers: James Dennis (Shirley) Abbott, Jeff (Becky) Abbott and Joe Abbott; sister, Joyce (Tom) Standley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Cynthia Kaye Miller.
Janice will be remembered as a strong and determined woman who never gave up. She enjoyed talking and never met a stranger. She loved growing flowers and plants, and feeding birds. Janice served as trustee on the village board of Allenville for many years. Most of all, Janice cherished spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
