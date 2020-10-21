 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jay Ellis Allred
0 entries

Jay Ellis Allred

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Jay Ellis Allred, 88, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 7:28 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565 with Stake President Jeffrey R. Stowell officiating. Visitation from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to Special Olympics Illinois: Region I or the Shelby County Senior Center and mailed to the funeral home. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News