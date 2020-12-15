MATTOON — Jean Beaird, age 94, of Mattoon passed away at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Mattoon Healthcare.

Private graveside services honoring her life will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery with Pastor Matthew Foreschle officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jean was born on April 25, 1926 in Macomb, IL the daughter of William A. and Lula (Vincent) Bryan. She married Keith B. Beaird on June 7, 1948. He preceded her in death on July 13, 1977.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol Idleman of Mattoon, IL; son, Michael (Sandra) Beaird of Chesterfield, MO; stepdaughter, Gloria Clark of Bushnell, IL; grandsons, Adam and Matthew Johnson; granddaughter, Amanda, Beaird; several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard A. Bryan; and stepdaughter, Linda Derry; grandson, Bryan Johnson; son-in-law, Ralph; step son-in-law, David.

Jean was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mattoon where she served as an Elder and was active in the Ruth Circle group. She was also a member of the Mattoon Golf and Country Club.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Mattoon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.