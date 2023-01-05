July 7, 1929 - Dec. 30, 2022

MATTOON — Jean Lee Smith, age 93, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her daughter's residence.

Memorial services honoring her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Dickinson officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery.

Jean was born on July 7, 1929, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Samuel Derixson and Ruth (Carter).

Survivors include her children: Sharon Broach, Francis Smith, Beatrice Dyson, Vivian Smith, Benny Smith, and George Smith; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; son, Rocky Smith; daughter, Margie R. Williams; three children who passed at birth; brothers: William, Bennie, and Harold Derixson; and sister, Betty (Derixson) Henderson.

Jean had a sweet disposition, and she was a great cook. Most importantly, Jean loved her family, and she will be remembered for being a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jean will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

