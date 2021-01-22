GAYS — Jean M. (Szachnitowski) Johnson, age 71 of Gays, IL passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her residence surrounded by family.

A funeral mass in her honor will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, January 28, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 320 N 21st Street, Mattoon, IL 61938. A committal service will be held immediately thereafter at Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Jean was born January 12, 1950 in Mattoon, IL to the late William and Kathleen (Conlin) Szachnitowski. She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Vickers and husband Donald of Charles Town, WV; four grandchildren: Miles Callow of Canton, IL, Jakeb Callow and wife Savannah of Charleston, IL, Madison and Austin Vickers of Charles Town, WV; one great-granddaughter, Morgan Callow of Mattoon, IL; one great-grandson, Dominic Callow of Charleston, IL; two sisters: Suzanna Sanders and husband Toby of Pana, IL, Linda Kelly and husband Michael of Phoenix, AZ; four brothers: Richard Szachnitowski and significant other of Indianapolis, IN, Joseph Szachnitowski of Gays, IL, Bruce Szachnitowski of Windsor, IL, Matthew Szachnitowski and wife Debra of Kokomo, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Shannon Callow; three brothers; and one nephew.