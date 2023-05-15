Jan. 13, 1924 - April 18, 2023

URBANA — Jean Poorman Johnston, age 99, of Urbana, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Urbana with family at her side.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home in Mattoon, with the Rev. Jessica LeCrone officiating. Burial will follow at Humboldt Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held at 10:00 a.m. prior to the Memorial Service. A Celebration of Life will be held at ClarkLindsey, 101 West Windsor Rd, Urbana, and open to all friends on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Jean was born on January 13, 1924, in Humboldt, IL, the third child of Paul Wamsley Poorman and Mary (Danner) Poorman. She was a descendent of John William Poorman, who settled in Humboldt Township in 1836, and of William Wamsley, Josephus Danner, and John McNutt whose families migrated to West Coles County in the mid 1850s.

Jean's family moved to Mattoon in 1927. She married Orwin Proctor "Proc" Johnston, Jr. in 1944. He preceded her in death in 1999.

Survivors include her children: Elizabeth (Libby) P. Johnston of Champaign, and Paul H. Johnston (Christy) of Dallas, TX; and grandsons: Conner Drew of San Francisco, CA, and Trevor Drew of Fort Worth, TX. Other survivors include nephew, Fred Hirsch (Judy) of Boise, ID; niece, Kitty (Bruce) Bergner of Troy, IL; grandniece, Melissa (Matt) Braun of Troy, IL; and several other grandnieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Jean graduated from Mattoon High School in 1942. She attended Stephens College, Columbia, MO, and received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois in 1947, where she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity.

Jean, her husband and children lived on and farmed her family's land west of Humboldt where she enjoyed all the tasks of farm life and homemaking. In 1959, she started substitute teaching for Humboldt School and, after eight years, taught combined grades 4, 5 and 6 of Amish children at Arcola's Bagdad School for nine years. She had a strong connection with the local Amish community traced back through her family in Humboldt.

As a Girl Scout, Jean's enduring love and knowledge of plants, animals and the outdoors began. Her lifelong enjoyment of singing, music and reading also began in childhood.

After farming for 30 years, Jean and Proc retired to Mattoon. They both enjoyed golf and travel to visit their children. After Proc's passing, Jean pursued her Master Gardener certification and remained active in Mattoon.

Jean was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mattoon, The Literary Club of Mattoon and Coles County Historical Society. She was one of four authors of "Mattoon... A Pictorial History" published in 1988.

In 2018, she moved to ClarkLindsey senior community in Urbana to be closer to her daughter and soon had new friends. She enjoyed dinners and the activities there especially playing Quiddler with her friends. She remained a skilled crossword puzzle worker and avid reader. Her sharp mind and quick wit will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Coles County Animal Shelter or the Champaign County Humane Society.

