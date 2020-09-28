Jeanne Louise Siford

Graceful and gifted with a natural sense of rhythm, Jeanne once considered moving to Chicago or New York City to pursue a career in professional dance; appreciative of music in general, her personal preferences included jazz, classical music, folk music from the 1960's, the "Motown sound," and modern rock and pop hits. An animal enthusiast from day one, Jeanne enjoyed the companionship of many pets throughout the years, including a young feral dog captured on an uncle's ranch in Colorado and an assortment of cats and kittens which had the good fortune to find their way to her doorstep. But whether throwing together a feast for a houseful of family and friends or having colorful adventures while road-tripping with her husband Al, Jeanne was always the happiest in the presence of her loved ones. She will be sorely missed.