CHARLESTON — Jeannette E. Carrell, age 57, of Charleston, IL died Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Jeannette was born December 28, 1963, in Effingham, IL, to Ronald and Ila Vanzee (Robey) Thomas. She married Ronald J. Carrell on April 3, 1982, in Greenup, IL; he survives.

She is also survived by four children: Autumn Risinger (Marcus McDowell) of Mattoon, IL, Jaymie Carrell (Mike Roberts) of Middleton, IL, James Carrell of Charleston, IL, and Brittany (Cory) Bence of Charleston, IL; two brothers: Roger Thomas and Russell Thomas; two sisters: Brenda St. John and Lynette Cooley; and eight grandchildren: Avery, Tinley, Gregory, Adeline, Harrison, Kalyn, Mya, and Maxam. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jeannette enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, and enjoyed taking care of her grandkids. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and their dog, Mia, in their RV. Mia was her constant companion.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Mattoon V.F.W. For those who wish, memorials in honor of Jeannette's life may be made to Shop With a Cop or the Charleston Fire Holiday Meals program. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.