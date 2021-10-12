MATTOON — Jeffrey "Jeff" Bennett Storm, age 67 of Mattoon, IL tragically passed away at 4:41 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL.
A memorial service in his honor will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Central Illinois Motorcycle Club in Neoga, IL; Pastor Josh Butler will officiate. The family requests those attending to please bring a lawn chair. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to view the full obituary.
