ARCOLA - Jennifer Jo Thomas, 62 of Arcola, IL passed away at 9:40 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at her residence.

Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery. The funeral and burial will be private (family only). The service will be streamed lived on the Edwards Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Funeral Home. The family requests for everyone to wear a mask.

Jennifer was born on August 5, 1958 in Mattoon, IL. She was a daughter of Roy Lee and Kathleen Jo (Holloway) Armstrong. She married Michael Stephen Thomas on September 3, 1988 in Arcola, IL.