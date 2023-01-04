June 17, 1926 - Jan. 3, 2023

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Jerri Biggs, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this earthly life at the age of 96. Jerri was born Geraldine June Stewart on June 17, 1926, to the parents of Victor A. and Emily C. Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Victor (Bud) E. Stewart.

Jerri is survived by her four children: Sandy Sherwood (Ron) and sons, Scott (Mikki) and Lee (Kim); Steve Grissom (Teresa) and children, Wade (Pippa) and Emily; Tim Grissom (Vivian) and sons, Dalton and Christian (Taytum); and Kent Grissom (Jennifer) and children, Isabella, Joseph and Lucia. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Morgan and Emma Sherwood, Edward and Evelyn Grissom and Raven Grissom.

Jerri was born in Decatur, IL, and at a young age the family moved to Cumberland County (Toledo). Over the next 30 years she married, raised a family and worked several jobs.

In 1974, Jerri met and married Fredrick Biggs of Mattoon, IL. She moved with her two younger sons and Fred to Charleston, IL. She would help Fred run his electric supply companies Fred Biggs Electric (Mattoon) and Eastern Electric (Charleston). After Fred's sudden passing in 1985, she continued to run the business with the help of her family, with son Tim in charge of the operation for many years. At her passing, she was still the largest shareholder of the companies which are currently being run by her two eldest grandsons, Scott and Lee.

Jerri spent her last 25 years living in Charleston during the summers and Naples, FL, during the winters. With the best of both worlds, she got to spend time with friends and watch her Illinois grandchildren and Florida grandchildren grow up. She has spent the last two years at the Villas of Holly Brook in Charleston, where Kim Sherwood would stop by and check on her, sometimes multiple times a day and always made sure Nan's fingernails were polished and that she made it to her hairdresser appointments. Jerri loved to be active as often as possible, as evidenced by her "ON Z GO 4" license plate.

There will be a private family only service at Schilling Funeral Home in Mattoon. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved Fred at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon.

Jerri and family have requested that any gifts in her memory be sent to the Wesley United Methodist Church of Charleston or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.