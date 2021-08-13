CHARLESTON — Jerry Daniel Walton, 95, of Charleston, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at Charleston Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

His graveside Memorial Service with military rites by Paul McVey V.F.W. Post 1592 and Charleston American Legion Post 93 will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Jerry was born January 28, 1926 in Charleston, son of Joseph and Daisy Belle (Post) Walton. He married Rosemary Chismar, June 13, 1953 at Orlando, FL; she passed away June 27, 2015. He is survived by cousins, Carlos (Marilyn) Post of Edgewood, IL, Sue Rothe of Hammond, IL, and Gary (Corrine) Post of Westfield, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Joseph Walton.

Jerry was a U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in England, France, and Turkey, as well as aboard an LST 42 that landed on Iwo Jima on February 19, 1945.