LERNA – Jerry Donn Murdock of Lerna, Illinois passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Arbor Rose of Charleston. Jerry was born to Donald Murdock and Verna Lou (Jones) Murdock Hopper on July 24, 1945 in LaPorte, Indiana.

He married Cathy Kamplain on May 28, 1975. He is survived by his wife, Cathy (Kamplain) Murdock; mother, Verna Lou (Murdock) Hopper; children: David (Kim) Murdock, Danielle (Mitchell) Roberts, Laura (Daniel) Lannan, Don (Ginger) Murdock, and Jeremy (Tera) Lett; twelve grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. His surviving siblings are: Robert (Beth) Murdock, Jack (Barbara) Murdock, Pam (Tom) Bohlen, Julie (Brian) Nelson; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his father, Donald Murdock; step-father, Lindsay Hopper; and infant daughter, Sherree Murdock.

He retired from Cabot Corporation in Tuscola, Illinois and spent his retirement years riding his Harley and traveling our west with his loving wife, Cathy. He loved his family and friends and always enjoyed his time with them.

There will be no memorial service at this time. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard. Online condolences may be left at: hsckfh.com.