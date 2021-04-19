 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry Donn Murdock
0 entries

Jerry Donn Murdock

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry Donn Murdock

LERNA – Jerry Donn Murdock of Lerna, Illinois passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Arbor Rose of Charleston. Jerry was born to Donald Murdock and Verna Lou (Jones) Murdock Hopper on July 24, 1945 in LaPorte, Indiana.

He married Cathy Kamplain on May 28, 1975. He is survived by his wife, Cathy (Kamplain) Murdock; mother, Verna Lou (Murdock) Hopper; children: David (Kim) Murdock, Danielle (Mitchell) Roberts, Laura (Daniel) Lannan, Don (Ginger) Murdock, and Jeremy (Tera) Lett; twelve grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. His surviving siblings are: Robert (Beth) Murdock, Jack (Barbara) Murdock, Pam (Tom) Bohlen, Julie (Brian) Nelson; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his father, Donald Murdock; step-father, Lindsay Hopper; and infant daughter, Sherree Murdock.

He retired from Cabot Corporation in Tuscola, Illinois and spent his retirement years riding his Harley and traveling our west with his loving wife, Cathy. He loved his family and friends and always enjoyed his time with them.

There will be no memorial service at this time. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard. Online condolences may be left at: hsckfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News