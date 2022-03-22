Dec. 18, 1943 - Mar. 20, 2022

MATTOON — Jerry E. Lawrence, 78, of Loxa, Illinois passed away peacefully Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, Illinois. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Friday at Adams Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Roselawn Cemetery.

Jerry was born December 18, 1943, in Parkersburg, Illinois, the son of Maurice and Beulah Lucille (Knackmus) Lawrence. He married Betty Smith on May 6, 1968, in Murphysboro, Illinois. Betty preceded him in death on January 15, 2021.

Jerry is survived by his two sons: Maurice Edward (Sherry) Lawrence, and Steven Douglas (Tasha) Lawrence; grandchildren: Shay (Brandon) Westfall, Shelby Colclasure, and Justin Parmer; two great-grandchildren: Eli Adam Colclasure, and Cohen Westfall; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Betty.

