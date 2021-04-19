CHARLESTON - Jerry L. Rardin, age 77, of Charleston, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Mound Cemetery in Charleston. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Jerry was born November 28, 1943 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late William B. and Vera Irene (Kissell) Rardin. He married Sherry Shoot and she preceded him in death. He later married Judith Walker and she survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Melody Jean Moore (Jack) of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, James S. Rardin of Charleston and a sister, Sharon Balch of Lerna. Jerry was also preceded in death by a brother, David R. Rardin.