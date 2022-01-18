MATTOON — Jerry Lee Gordon, Jr., 67, of Mattoon, passed at 6:14 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston. His funeral will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Ed Stephens officiating.

Jerry was born December 12, 1954, in Charleston, son of Billie Joan (Neal) and Jerry Lee Gordon, Sr. He is survived by two children: Angie (Steve) Wealing of Monticello, IN, and Daniel (Courtney) Gordon of Auburndale, FL; one brother, Earnest "Ernie" Gordon of Charleston; five sisters: Vickie (James) Bishop of Neoga, Dana Stevens of Moses Lake, WA, Gloria Zarobinski of Brunswick, MD, Betty Gordon of Charleston, and Laura Gordon of Charleston. Four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Becky; son, Jerry Lee Gordon III; daughter, Charlotte Gordon; and two brothers: David Gordon and Charles Gordon.

Jerry was completely faithful with his walk with God. He was devoted to helping his friends and family and anyone in need. He was a jack of all trades and was very devoted to working for Keith Summers, owner of KC Summers in Mattoon, for the last several years.