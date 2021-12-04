MARTINSVILLE — Jerry Thomas Maddox, age 79, of the Martinsville, IL, area, passed from this world to be with his savior Jesus Christ at 9:40 a.m. on Friday December 3, 2021. He was surrounded by his family at home.

Jerry was many things - a loving husband, a wonderful father, a doting grandfather and great-grandfather, a hard-working man, a faithful friend. He was known for his big smile, infectious laugh and great sense of humor. He always put people at ease and made them feel loved and accepted. He will be painfully missed.

Although a great part of his life was spent in his work, service to his community and church, his greatest passion was in his family. He married, Debra Lester, his high school best friend and love of his life in 1961. They spent an adventurous life together and fostered a faith-filled family. Jerry was born in Atlanta, Georgia, December 10, 1941, to Jackson and Winnie Maddox.

He is survived by daughters: Marcy Maddox and Patti Gower, Martinsville, IL; daughter-in-law, Betsy Maddox; grandsons: Josiah (Josie) Maddox, Micah Maddox, Staten Island, NY, and Hunter (Emily) Gower, Marshall, IL; granddaughters: Hannah Maddox and Libby Maddox, Staten Island, NY; great-grandchildren: Thomas, Kasey, Cameron and Emma Maddox all of Staten Island, NY, and Charlotte and Warner Gower, Marshall, IL; sisters: Sandra Babb, Fayetteville, GA, and Cheryl Thompson, Elberta, AL, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister, brother, brothers-in-law and his beloved son, Tom.

At Jerry's request, there will not be any formal services. Jerry knew that this earth was not his home and he is now in Heaven with his Lord and Savior.

To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com.

Greenwell Funeral Home of Martinsville, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.