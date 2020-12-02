NEOGA — Jesse L. Sanderson 83, of Neoga, passed away at 12:47 AM, Wednesday December 2, 2020 in the HSHS St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, IL.

He was born May 26, 1937 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Luther and Nettie V (Hendrix) Sanderson. In accordance with his wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.