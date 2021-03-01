Jessie Irene Derwort Hines

Jessie was born, according to some records, on March 5, 1923, in Somerset, KY to George Powell and Effie Johnson Powell. She was the middle child with four brothers and four sisters, who all predeceased her. She graduated from Somerset High School, then moved to Akron, Ohio, where she met Bernard Derwort. He was an instructor at a Goodyear plant where she worked. He didn't show favoritism, but he did marry her in 1945. They had seven children and moved throughout the Midwest following teaching jobs at several universities. She belonged to Epsilon Sigma Pi in Charleston, IL (Eastern Illinois University), a women's sorority that performed community service. She also belonged to the Women's Club and played bridge in a number of groups. Dr. Derwort passed away in 1970.