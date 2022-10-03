June 12, 1952 - May 1, 2022

CAREFREE, Arizona — Jill (Owens) Swingler passed away on May 1, 2022 in Carefree, AZ. Her parents, Betty and Jack Owens, built, owned and broadcast on WEIC, Charleston's first and only radio station. Jill was a "Charlestonian" who attended Washington Elementary School and Charleston High School.

After receiving her high school diploma, she completed cosmetology school and became a licensed beautician. She married Michael Swingler, an EIU Physics Major. They enjoyed 53 years of happiness together.

She left Charleston for Bourbonnais and worked as a make-up artist for Carson Pirie Scott. Next stop was Atlanta, GA where she became the head make-up artist for Christian Dior's Southeast US territory. Then a move to sunny Arizona where she enjoyed dancing, the wildlife and open skies.

Jill was a music, dancing and Zumba enthusiast. She loved her summer trips with her family to Oregon where she was able to see the whales, feel the ocean breeze and enjoy fresh Triple Berry Pie from her favorite restaurant along the coast.

Jill is survived by her husband, Mike; her dog, Arlo; son, Jason Swingler (Jill); daughter, Tara Smith (Garrett); grandchildren: Jacob, Kaitlyn, Cassandra, and Jack; sisters: Sheila Heath and Jackie Owens; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at the Suite Dreams Hotel, Ballroom A in Mattoon, IL from 3:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Valley at https://www.hov.org/donate/donate-now/.