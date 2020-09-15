Jim Slaughter

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home, in Arcola, Illinois. Rev. Kent Conover will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Please observe social distancing guidelines and masks would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jim's family.