 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jim Slaughter
0 entries

Jim Slaughter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARCOLA — Jim Slaughter, 73, of Arcola, Illinois passed away at 1:25 A.M. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his son's residence in Arcola.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home, in Arcola, Illinois. Rev. Kent Conover will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Please observe social distancing guidelines and masks would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jim's family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News