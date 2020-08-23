CHARLESTON – Jimmie K. Replogle, age 84 of Charleston, passed away in the comfort of his home and with loving family at his side, on Friday, August 21, 2020. Visitation will be held from Noon until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The funeral service celebrating his life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday with Reverend Janice Kahl officiating. Burial will follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon. The family would appreciate those attending wear a mask when not social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Standing Stone Community Center or to a charity of the donor's preference. Gifts may be left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Jimmie was born May 14, 1936 in Coles County, Illinois, and was the son of the late Clifford and Cleda (Kibler) Replogle. He became the husband of Mary Lou (Lundeen) Thomson on February 22, 1975 and they blended their two families into one. In addition to Mary Lou, his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, he is survived by three children, Janet Smith of Charleston, Becky Sheppard (David) of Red Oak, Texas, and Dawn Thomson of Charleston; a daughter-in-law, Kim Thomson of Charleston; four grandchildren, Elicia Slate-Monti (Rob), Chris Sheppard (Laura), Hunter Thomson (Nikki) and Jessica Kidd (Jeremy); and seven great-grandchildren, Colin, Wyatt and Zach Monti, Avery and Cora Sheppard, Adeline Thomson, and Madelyn Lowry. He also leaves a brother, John Replogle (Marianne) of Arizona and sister, Carolyn Craig (Jim) of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by a son, David Thomson and a son-in-law, Lonnie Smith.