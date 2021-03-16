EFFINGHAM — Jimmy H. Carpenter, 74, of Effingham, IL formerly of Toledo, IL passed away at 1:10 PM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Evergreen Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Effingham, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 18, 2020 at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to service time. Burial will be in Drummond Cemetery with Military Rites by the Cumberland County Veterans.

Jim was born June 6, 1946 in Mattoon, IL the son of Herbert and Gladys (Cooley) Carpenter. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Connie Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Carpenter; and sister, Joyce Ann Carpenter.

Jim served in the U.S Army, the Peace Corps, and ran Jim's Greenhouse for many years.

