May 28, 1946 - Sept. 16, 2022

CHARLESTON — Jimmy Tyrone "Tony" Stewart, of Charleston, Illinois, peacefully "slipped the surly bonds of Earth" on Friday, September 16, 2022, after an 18-month battle with esophageal cancer. He died peacefully at home with family members by his side.

At Mr. Stewart's request, there will be no services.

He was born May 28, 1946, in Temple, Texas, the son of Walter Allen Stewart and Docia Belle Davis Stewart. He married Kathryn Zugelder Geis on June 5, 1990, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife, Kathryn Stewart, of Charleston; two sons, Jeff Stewart and his wife, Lisa, of Cincinnati and Matthew Stewart of Jefferson, Georgia; two stepsons: Stephen Geis and his wife, Gena, of Sycamore, Illinois, and Andrew Geis and his fiancee, Jodee Brookins, of Charleston; four grandchildren: Noah and Leah Stewart of Cincinnati and Lizzie and Charlotte Geis of Sycamore; his brother-in-law, Rogers Bruce of Temple; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Barbara Allen Stewart Bruce; and his beloved cousin and lifelong friend, Larry Davis of Houston, Texas, who died only 37 days before Mr. Stewart.

Mr. Stewart earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Texas-Austin and his master's of business administration from Xavier University. His lifetime career was in healthcare and hospital administration, culminating in his time at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, which he joined in 1992. During his time at Sarah Bush Lincoln, he oversaw the expansion of the hospital's services through clinics in many area towns.

Outside work, he earned his private pilot's license and dearly loved flying. Late in life, he became enamored of flying radio-controlled model airplanes. He was also an avid sailor.

The Samaritan Funeral Home in Terre Haute, IN, was in charge of cremation.

The family gratefully acknowledges the compassionate service of Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice, which made it possible for Mr. Stewart to remain at home.

