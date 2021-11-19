CHARLESTON — Jo Ann Catherine Davis, age 87, of Charleston, formerly of Springfield, passed away at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at her residence.

A celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church by Schilling Funeral Home.

Jo Ann was born on June 24, 1934, in Springfield the daughter of Francis and Ann (Jenot) Howard. She married Kenneth Davis, on May 31, 1958. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2021.

Survivors include her children: Terri (Mike) Shepherd of Charleston, IL, John (Amber) Davis of Seattle, WA, Mark (Tammy) Davis of Mattoon, IL, Patty (Joe) Hood of Mattoon, IL, and Michael Davis of Springfield, IL. She is also survived by six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Adams of Gun Barrel, TX; brother-in-law, Dave Scott of Dallas, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her son, Paul Davis; parents; and sister, Patricia Scott.

Jo Ann was a proud mother to her six wonderful children. She was instrumental in starting the Coles County Right to Life in Mattoon. Jo Ann had a heart for giving back and would volunteer her time at the Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, and the Good Samaritan Program at St. John's Hospital. Her first job was working at Howard's Market, a grocery store owned by her parents in Springfield. She retired as a switchboard operator at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Jo Ann loved playing mahjong, bunco and pinochle. Later in life she enjoyed hot fudge ice cream sundaes, traveling, and gardening. Most of all, Jo Ann cherished spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sharp mind. Jo Ann will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and residents of Villas of Holly Brook/Reflections, and Lincolnland Hospice for the extraordinary care, comfort and compassion given daily.

Memorial donations in her honor, may be given to Catholic Charities, 4217 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net, or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.