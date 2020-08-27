× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Joan Braun, age 86 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 10:15 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral mass in her honor will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Joan was born on December 4, 1933 to the late Henry and Winnie (Loving) Stifle. She married Robert Braun on January 19, 1952 in Effingham, IL; he preceded her in death on March 10, 2005. Joan is survived by one daughter, Marsha Hudson and fiancé Roger Peterson of Mattoon, IL; two sons, Tom Braun and wife Susan of Mattoon, IL and Jeff Braun and wife Sharon of Landrum, SC; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Lou Turner; and one grandchild, Michelle (Whitley) Kersten.

Joan was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL. She earned her Dental Assistant degree from Lady of the Woods College, Terre Haute, IN. Joan was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. Dettro in Mattoon, IL for several years.