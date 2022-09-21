Feb. 4, 1932 - Sept. 17, 2022

CHARLESTON — Joan Hope Stout, age 90, of Charleston, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, September 17, 2022 at Arbor Rose of Charleston.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery.

Joan was born on February 4, 1932 in Denver, CO the daughter of Adrian and Genovefa (Stahle) West. She married Jack O. Stout on October 8, 1949. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2008.

Survivors include one son, Levi Diamond.

In addition to her husband, Joan was preceded in death by her parents.

Joan was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and caretaker of many in their end-of-life stage. She had a brilliant mind, loved math, and current affairs. Music was her passion.

Joan loved to play pinochle and enjoyed fishing. She enjoyed gardening, planting trees, shrubs, and landscaping. She loved butterflies and hummingbirds. Joan and her husband volunteered for the Food Pantry and Special Olympics for many years. She lived a full life, and will be deeply missed by her son.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.