MATTOON — Joan K. Kirk, age 62 of Mattoon, IL peacefully passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at her residence with her loving daughters by her side.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, May 21, 2021 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL with Pastor Travis Spencer officiating. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Joan was born on January 23, 1959 to Elmer H. and Joan K. (Sutter) Lichty in Mattoon, IL. She married John R. Kirk on June 20, 1987 in Mattoon, IL; he passed away on July 19, 2008. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda K. Godinez and husband Julio of Mattoon, IL; one stepdaughter, Kelly Dwyer of Centennial, CO; two grandchildren: Elias Godinez of Mattoon, IL, TJ Hubble of Centennial, CO; her mother, Joan K. Lichty of Honor, MI; two brothers: Joe Lichty and wife Shelley of Plainfield, IL, Jeff Lichty and wife Michele of Marion, IA; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father.