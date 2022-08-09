March 30, 1924 - Aug. 3, 2022

TULSA, Oklahoma — Joan King Kennard, 98, of Tulsa, OK, passed away August 3, 2022, with her daughter and son-in-law at her side.

She was born to Maurice King and Lucille Haworth King, March 30, 1924, in Charleston, IL. Joan graduated from TC High School in 1941, and received her B.S. in Education from Eastern Illinois State Teachers College in 1945.

Joan was married to Ivan "Ike" Kennard in 1943. Joan is survived by her daughter Marlys Fallen and son-in-law Carl Fallen of Tulsa, OK, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her husband in April 2015; her sons: Stephen and Michael in 1991 and 2003, respectively; and her sister, Norma King Sunderman in 2013.

Those wishing to honor Joan's memory may donate to their favorite charity. No formal services will be held. Joan's memorial website is available at www.moorefuneral.com.