Feb. 22, 1929 - April 28, 2023

MATTOON — JoAnn Martin (Brennan), age 94, of Mattoon, passed away at her home on April 28, 2023, at 8:50 a.m.

A prayer service honoring her life will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home with Deacon Gene Uptmor officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Formal services and burial will take place at a later date.

Joan was born on February 22, 1929, in Lincoln, IL, the daughter of Matthew and Edith (Buttell) Brennan. She married James I. Martin on October 17, 1953. He preceded her in death on September 30, 1989.

Survivors include her sister, Lois (Otto) Stephenitch of Canton, IL; two sons: Michael (Mary Ellen) Martin of Mattoon, IL, and John (Debbie) Martin of Richland, MS; seven grandchildren: Noah (Nicole) Martin, Jonah (Brittany) Martin, James Martin, Megan Martin, Michael Martin, Alex (Stephen) Webb and Dillon Martin; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly as well.

In addition to her husband, Joan was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters: Mary Kay Brandenburg and Helen Jessup; and sons: James, Mark and Joseph Martin.

Joan was a fun-loving, free-spirited woman with a savage wit and an ear for a good joke. As a child, Joan enjoyed riding horses, climbing trees and causing some good-natured mayhem, such as taking her dog, Cappy, up the tree with her and her sister, Helen. Joan enjoyed fishing, baking intricately-designed cakes, reading, spending time with friends and family, and soaking up life in the country. She had a particular fondness for dogs but not necessarily for cats, as she mentioned several times. Joan will be remembered as a woman of uncommon kindness and patience with a knack for a snappy comeback. Even though she endured tragedy in her life, her strength and steadfast nature was admirable to all who were lucky enough to have been loved by her.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.