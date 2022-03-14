 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joanne Rose Dongu

CHARLESTON — Joanne Rose Dongu, 90, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her home, with family by her side.

Joanne was born July 12, 1931 in Charleston, daughter of Cecil and Ruth (Daniels) Burrus. She married Roman Dongu, January 21, 1951 in East Chicago, Indiana. He passed away in 1990.

She is survived by their children: Mark Dongu of Charleston, Kirk Dongu of Springfield, VA, Barbara Smith of Southport, NC, and Julie Dongu of Charleston; six grandchildren: Alan, Ben, Collin, Robert, Lacey, and Joanna; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara deBest of Loma Linda, CA. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Cora Lee Houtschilt.

Private burial of ashes will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

