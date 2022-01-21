TOLEDO — Joanne Theresa Will, 67, of Toledo, IL, went home to be with the Lord on January 18, 2022.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at the Toledo Christian Church, Toledo IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Sunday January 23. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM January 24, 2022. Burial services will be held at the Neoga Memorial Cemetery, Neoga IL.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Louis Children's Hospital or Cardinal Glennon Hospital.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
