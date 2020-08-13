CHARLESTON — John A. Harwood, age 90 of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Face masks would be appreciated when not social distancing. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and left at the visitation/funeral mass, or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
John was born August 8, 1930 in Charleston, Illinois, a son of the late Roy P. and Carrie (Easton) Harwood. He married Joyce (Curtis) Harwood on September 30, 2000 and was not only blessed with a loving wife but also a loving family. He is survived by Joyce, his devoted wife of 20 years; four stepchildren, Annette Spicer (Martin) and Denise Myrick (Jim) all of San Jose, California, Bob Cinq-Mars (Jodi) of Grayslake, Illinois and Michelle Kanel (Nick) of Elmhurst, Illinois; seven grandchildren; a niece, two nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Alec Harwood and Jesse Harwood.
Following high school John enlisted with the United States Army, faithfully served his country during the Korean War, and was employed with the United States Postal Service in Paris, Illinois.
Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view John's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.
