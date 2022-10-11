John A. Shuemaker
NEOGA — John A. Shuemaker, 91, of Rural Neoga, IL passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in his residence.
Memorials are suggested to the Gaskill United Methodist Church c/o Marjori Shuemaker or Peace Meal.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the Gaskill United Methodist Church in Ash Grove Township, IL. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022 one hour before the services also in the church.
The Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
For full obituary and to express online condolences may go to www.swengel-odell.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.