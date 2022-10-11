 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEOGA — John A. Shuemaker, 91, of Rural Neoga, IL passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in his residence.

Memorials are suggested to the Gaskill United Methodist Church c/o Marjori Shuemaker or Peace Meal.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the Gaskill United Methodist Church in Ash Grove Township, IL. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022 one hour before the services also in the church.

The Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

For full obituary and to express online condolences may go to www.swengel-odell.com.

