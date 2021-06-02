John Albert Speer

John served honorably in the United States Army as Corporal during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 29 years before retiring in 1988. John was a lifelong resident of Mattoon, Illinois. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mattoon, Masonic Lodge 260, Scottish Rite Bodies, Ansar Shrine, High 12 Club, VFW Post 4325, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, National Association of Letter Carriers, AARP and Vintage Chevrolet Club of American. John's interests included time spent with his extended family, especially time spent with his daughter Jane, watching Mecum Auto Auctions on T.V., attending church, eating with friends at the Senior Center, High-12, listening to music, reading car magazines and many others and the local newspaper every day. He had a life-long love affair with cars. He owned a Model T, which he was hoping to restore at one time. He had the ability to make friends everywhere. He never met a "stranger". He never missed the opportunity to share about his life experiences and fast knowledge about the history of Mattoon. He was quite the conversationalist. He was a life-long resident and mail carrier for 29 years. He was consistent in never missing a family member's birthday with a card and adding a $5.00 bill to all nieces and nephews cards. He loved his cat "Leroy" and will be missed by his family and numerous friends.