NEOGA — John Bart Alumbaugh Sr., age 84, of Neoga passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the First Southern Baptist Church, 3521 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, with Dr. Roger Marshall officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

John was born on March 10, 1937 in Sullivan, IL, the son of Chester and Grace (Herendeen) Alumbaugh. He married Marjorie Blair, on August 25, 1955. She preceded him in death on October 13, 2016. He later married Janice Milchman on November 18, 2017.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Alumbaugh of Neoga, IL; sons: John (Shinae) Alumbaugh Jr. of Woodbridge, VA, and David (Allison) Alumbaugh of Neoga, IL; stepson, Justin Milchman of Effingham, IL; stepdaughter, Tina (Carl) Dodson of Salem, IL; stepson, John (Tracey) Robison of Beecher City, IL; stepdaughter, Zabrina Robison of Del Rio, TN; five grandchildren and five step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; brothers: Eugene Alumbaugh of Herrin, IL, and Jack (Carla) Alumbaugh of Neoga, IL; sister, Evelyn Phillippi of Casey, IL. John was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Vicki Jo Alumbaugh.

John graduated from Cumberland High School in 1955, and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was selected for and completed Officer Candidate School, and was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force. John served a total of 18 years, and retired as Captain in 1973. During his service, he served remote deployments in Greenland and Thailand. John was stationed, with his family, at several bases including England and Germany. Upon retirement, John completed his MBA, and moved to Mattoon, IL, where he taught business at Mattoon Senior High School and Lake Land College. He owned and operated the Bresler's Ice Cream Store in the Cross County Mall for several years. John was active in Boy Scouts of America and local church activities.

He became an ordained minister and preached at several churches. John went on several mission trips, including traveling to Kazakhstan and Brazil. He was an active member of the local Baptist Disaster Relief Team.

In earlier years, John was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was active in high school track and was on the Air Force table tennis and handball teams. John cherished time spent with his family and working in his yard. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

