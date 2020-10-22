John "Butch" Hamilton

John was born December 17, 1943 at Kankakee, IL, son of John George Hamilton and Lola Valena (Sexton) Hamilton-Lawyer. He married Wilma E. Bennett; she preceded him in death, June 11, 2008. He is survived by four step-children: Grace Ellen Brown, Leona Brown, Choppy Brown, and Janny Brown; he was "Uncle Daddy" to two nephews and two nieces he helped raise: James Hardy, Valena L. Lammers, Gerri-Sue Ferguson, and Clarence Boggs. Numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as great-great nieces and great-great nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Nannette Irene Hardy and Jeanette Ilene Boggs, and a nephew: John Arthur Pelton.