June 9, 1949 - April 30, 2023

MATTOON — John D. Albin, age 73, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his residence.

Memorial service with Military Rites honoring his life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.

John was born on June 9, 1949, in Shelby County, IL, the son of Charlie D. Albin and Marjorie (Coen) Albin. He married Rosemary (Nagrampa) Albin on August 15, 1998. They celebrated 27 years together.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Rosemary; children: Allethia (Russell) Shoot, John (Veronica) Davis, and Greg (Dacia) Albin; grandchildren: Zack Shoot, Abigayle Lane, Alexis Albin, Ashley Lane, Isabella Harkins-Albin, Addison Davis, Delaney Lane, and Norah Davis; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Roger (Rebecca) Albin.

John was preceded in death by his son, Randy Lane; and his parents.

John served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the Mattoon V.F.W, where he served as a post commander. John loved his dogs, his grandchildren, and his loving wife. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Lincolnland Hospice or V.F.W. 4325.

