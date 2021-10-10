SEYMOUR, Tenn. — John Davis Shoup, age 59, of Seymour, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father; John Edward Shoup; mother, Jane Davis Shoup; and brother, Richard Shoup.
John was employed as a mechanical technician with Blackberry Farms in Wallen, TN. He was a devout Christian and a member of Oak City Baptist Church in Seymour, TN. He was a member of several Christian Men's groups and attended many conferences over the years. He had been involved in prison ministry in the past, and was a huge fan of both the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
Survivors include sisters and brothers-in-law; sisters: Elizabeth Schultz and Karen Shoup (husband Glen Hodgson); extended family: nieces: Adrienne Litwiller (husband Nick Litwiller) and Anna Hodgson; nephews Jameson Schultz, George Schultz, and Ben Hodgson; grand-niece Penelope Litwiller.
Contributions may be made to Oak City Baptist Church 211 Main Street, Seymour, TN 37865, or Seymour Volunteer Fire Department 101 Ford Hill Lane, Seymour, TN 37865.
Due to Covid 19 all funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865. (865)577-2807 Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com