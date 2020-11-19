John E. Fugate

John was born September 17, 1971 to the late John and Leora Ann (Richeson) Fugate. He married Michelle Cobb in 1990, she passed away in 2000. He later married Julie Proffitt on April 26, 2005 in Charleston, IL; she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Meagan Fugate of Champaign, IL, Macey Basham and husband Landon of Wichita Falls, TX; one son, Dalton Fugate and wife Shoko of Jacksonville, NC, two step-daughters, Alicia Rauch of St. Petersburg, FL, Jessica Condron and husband Chris of Effingham, IL, and one step-son, Colton Pettyjohn and wife Keisha of Mattoon, IL; three brothers, Kenny Morrow and wife Kelly of Mattoon, IL, David Fugate and wife Laurie of Mattoon, IL, Mike Fugate of Mattoon, IL; ten grandchildren, Maddy, Hazel, Hunter, Hayden, Lincoln, Christian, Conner, Elsey, Liam, and Hunter. He was preceded in death by one brother, George Fugate.