CHARLESTON — John Eugene Boyd, 86, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
His graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Union (Greasy Point) Cemetery, rural Charleston. Arrangements: Caudill-King Funeral Home.
John was born January 27, 1934 at Rardin, son of Adolphus and Delpha (McCormick) Boyd. He married Viola Marie Morgan, November 19, 1956 in Orange County, California; she survives. He is also survived by their children, Debbie Cox of Charleston, Marsha Kemper (Mike Miller) of Shelbyville, Illinois, Yvonne Harmison (Mike) of Sullivan, and Mark Boyd (Kelly) of Benton, Tennessee. Twelve grandchildren, Eric Cox, Sean Cox, Myste Hudson (Aaron), Joshua Ray (Amber Hutchings), Amy Ray Reider (Mike), Coty Ray (Jennifer Smith), Keera Ray, Alicia Boyd, Dustin Boyd, Matthew Boyd, John Boyd, and A.J. Boyd; seven great-grandchildren, Whitney Jennings, Zack Jennings, Camren Brown, Julia Ray, Leland Ray, Navaya Ray, and Caleb Hudson. One great-great-grandchild, Everleigh Fiscus, as well as one brother, Jack Boyd of Charleston; and one sister, Rosemary Rardin (Jack) of Charleston, his care giver Jessica Johnson, and two special dogs, Marley and Rikka also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Eva May Richey and Gloria Melton; one brother, Junior Boyd, and one great-granddaughter, Hannah Jennings.
John was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He had worked at the foundry in earlier years, and worked as an Oiler Operator through the Union Local, and owned a trash disposal service in Greenup. He co-owned Vi's Place Restaurant with his wife.
