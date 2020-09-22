John Eugene Boyd

John was born January 27, 1934 at Rardin, son of Adolphus and Delpha (McCormick) Boyd. He married Viola Marie Morgan, November 19, 1956 in Orange County, California; she survives. He is also survived by their children, Debbie Cox of Charleston, Marsha Kemper (Mike Miller) of Shelbyville, Illinois, Yvonne Harmison (Mike) of Sullivan, and Mark Boyd (Kelly) of Benton, Tennessee. Twelve grandchildren, Eric Cox, Sean Cox, Myste Hudson (Aaron), Joshua Ray (Amber Hutchings), Amy Ray Reider (Mike), Coty Ray (Jennifer Smith), Keera Ray, Alicia Boyd, Dustin Boyd, Matthew Boyd, John Boyd, and A.J. Boyd; seven great-grandchildren, Whitney Jennings, Zack Jennings, Camren Brown, Julia Ray, Leland Ray, Navaya Ray, and Caleb Hudson. One great-great-grandchild, Everleigh Fiscus, as well as one brother, Jack Boyd of Charleston; and one sister, Rosemary Rardin (Jack) of Charleston, his care giver Jessica Johnson, and two special dogs, Marley and Rikka also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Eva May Richey and Gloria Melton; one brother, Junior Boyd, and one great-granddaughter, Hannah Jennings.