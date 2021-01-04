CHARLESTON — John Eugene Rogers, age 81, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. and will conclude with Military Rites. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Westfield, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

John was born February 28, 1939 in Westfield, Illinois, a son of the late Leonard Ralph and Mary Marie (Higgins) Rogers. He is survived by his children: Ke'an (Rogers) Armstrong of Charleston and Michael Shane Rogers of Mattoon; a grandson, Brayden Armstrong; his former wife, Linda (Matthews) Rogers; four nephews and two nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by three sisters, a brother, and a nephew.

John was a United States Army Veteran and was formerly employed with CUSD #1 as an electrician.

Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view John's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.