April 9, 1934 - Sept. 11, 2022

MATTOON — John F. Lawson, age 88, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 7:35 a.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral Mass in his memory will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon, IL 61938. A Committal Service will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

John was born on April 9, 1934, to the late Grant W. Lawson and Adeline C. (Bergfeld) Lawson. He married Carol Ann Hardieck on June 14, 1958, in Teutopolis, IL, she preceded him in death on January 3, 2005.

He is survived by three children: Diane K. Hall and significant other, Tony Nicholson of Mattoon, IL, Doug A. Lawson and wife Darla of Mattoon, IL, Donna K. Lawson and wife Jill Miller of Champaign, IL; one brother, Donald Lawson and wife Carol of Windsor, IL; four grandchildren: Clayton A. Hall and wife Madison of Le Roy, IL, Teah L. Lawson and husband Charles Spivey of Mattoon, IL, Drew A.B. Lawson and wife Lavera of Arthur, IL, Zane D.B. Lawson of Mattoon, IL; special friends: Donna Meaker of Mattoon, IL and Laverne Schaal of Mattoon, IL.

John was a proud Veteran of the United States Marines.

He retired from ANAMET Electrical Inc. in Mattoon, IL where he served as machinist for many years. He was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon IL., and also held a membership at the Exchange Club of Mattoon, IL.

Being outdoors was always a pleasure for John, he enjoyed playing golf at the Rogala Public Links Golf Course in Mattoon, IL, fishing with his wife, Carol, and in his younger years, hunting. Reading history books, and especially those pertaining to the Civil War and World War II was always time well spent for John. He was avid about sports and a loyal Illini basketball, and St. Louis Cardinal fan.

John will be fondly remembered as a loving and dedicated father, grandfather, and friend.

