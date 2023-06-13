Oct. 4, 1935 - June 6, 2023

CHARLESTON — John F. McElligott, age 87, of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully and went to his heavenly home at 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. He was born October 4, 1935, in New York, NY, the son of William McElligott and Beatrice (Kelly) McElligott.

John is survived by his nephew, Raymond Johnson of Charleston, IL, and grandnephew, Albert Adkins and wife Kaity of Charleston, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, William McElligott, Jr., and cousin, Margaret Johnson.

John was a graduate of Holy Cross High School in New York City. He continued his education at New York University where he earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees in history. John honorably served his country as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1964. He was an associate professor of history at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL, from 1967 to 2003. He continued teaching history courses at EIU for several years after his retirement. John was a faithful member of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston, IL. He was an avid reader and loved photography. He also enjoyed his family and friends and found great joy in supervising his nephew Ray in the garden.

Catholic mass will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Ave., Charleston, IL, with Father Braden Maher officiating. Burial will follow the mass in the Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Ave., Charleston, IL, 61920.

