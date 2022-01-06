John Frederick Livingston

TOLEDO — John Livingston of rural Toledo, IL, passed away on Sunday January 2, 2022 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
He was comforted by his loving and caring family.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday January 9, 2022, at Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday January 10, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Montrose, IL.
For full Obituary and to send online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.