John Frederick Livingston

TOLEDO — John Livingston of rural Toledo, IL, passed away on Sunday January 2, 2022 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

He was comforted by his loving and caring family.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday January 9, 2022, at Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday January 10, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Montrose, IL.

For full Obituary and to send online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

