John Gilbert Piacentine

John was born January 23, 1930 in Charleston, son of Claude and Thelma (Archer) Piacentine. He married Eloise F. Foreman in 1953. She passed away March 24, 2011. He is survived by one daughter: Janice M. (Richard) Spraker; three grandchildren: Jason Spraker, Brian Spraker, and Bradley Spraker; four great-grandchildren: Christian Spraker, Hailey Spraker, Addyson Spraker, and Brylee Spraker. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: LaVonna Powell-Rose; and a son: John D. Piacentine.